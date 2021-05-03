Leaders celebrate reopening of Miami’s historic Domino Park

MIAMI – City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo, Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar and State Senator Ileana Garcia held a news conference Monday morning in celebration of the city’s re-opening of Miami’s historic Domino Park.

The reopening of Domino Park, which is especially popular with older members of the community, comes at the same time as the launch of CVS’s new mobile vaccination program at the park.

“The reopening of our historic and world-renowned Domino Park is an important step in bringing a sense of normalcy back to the community. Residents will follow proper social distancing measures while enjoying a game of dominoes and savoring a cup of Cuban coffee,” Carollo said. “I am also excited to have CVS Pharmacy launch their mobile vaccination program at this cultural staple in our community. This vaccination program will be key in bringing access to vaccines to our community.”

People aren’t just flocking to Domino Park Monday, as the city of Miami also reopened all of its indoor park facilities citywide on Monday.

Additional outdoor facilities and programs that have been closed or discontinued due to COVID-19 will also be opening in the coming weeks.

The phased reopening will allow park-goers to resume many of the activities that have been unavailable over the past 14 months.

Monday’s reopening of Parks and Recreation buildings includes community centers, meeting rooms, stand-alone restroom facilities, locker rooms, gymnasiums and other indoor facilities.