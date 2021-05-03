Motel shooting in Hialeah leads to 2 arrests, 1 death

HIALEAH, Fla. – A suspected drug dealer was killed and two women were arrested following a shooting that occurred last week at a motel in Hialeah.

Temika Williams, 39, and Amalia Lisandra Gomez Alvarez, 31, were arrested Saturday on charges of second-degree murder, burglary with assault or battery and burglary of an occupied structure.

According to their arrest reports, the women and two other people went to the Palacio Inn at 845 E. Okeechobee Road in Hialeah Friday morning because one of the victims, who was staying at the motel for about a month with another man, owed one of the suspects $210 for drugs.

One of the victims told police that Williams, the drug dealer and another person barged into the motel room and began fighting with the victim who owed money to the drug dealer.

Police said the unidentified burglar pulled out a gun and the victim grabbed his own gun from his front, right pocket and they exchanged gunfire.

Ad

According to the reports, the unidentified gunman fled the scene in a getaway vehicle.

The alleged drug dealer, however, was shot during the ordeal and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.