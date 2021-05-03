Shooting kills young mother, injures child in Miami-Dade’s Naranja area

NARANJA, Fla. – A shooting killed a woman and injured a child on Monday afternoon in south Miami-Dade County’s Naranja neighborhood.

According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, the shooting investigation was at an apartment complex located at 25801 S. Dixie Highway.

Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Leshonte Jones. Her 3-year-old daughter was also hospitalized, with sources telling Local 10 News the girl was grazed by a bullet.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel also responded to the crime scene at the Coral Bay Cove apartments, a county-funded 12-building complex with 224 units.

According to police, a dark gray four-door Nissan pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

A yellow plastic tarp covered the victim’s body near the stairwell of one of the three-story residential buildings.

Officers asked anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.