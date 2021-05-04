Arrest made in deadly hit and run after man on personal watercraft killed in Biscayne Bay

MIAMI – An arrest has been made in the case of a deadly hit and run that took place on the water in Biscayne Bay.

Police announced the arrest of Jorge Rodriguez Del Ray on Wednesday in connection to the boating accident that killed a man who had been riding on a personal watercraft.

The crash happened on Saturday, May 1 near Miami Marine Stadium and the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Authorities are investigating a death on the water after a man on a personal watercraft was killed in a hit and run crash with a boat. (WPLG)

26-year-old Alcides Yagues was killed after being struck by a 30-foot vessel being driven by Rodriguez Del Ray, police said.

According to authorities, there were nine occupants on board the boat at the time of the crash.

Yagues died at Ryder Trauma Center as a result of the injuries he sustained after being struck.

Rodriguez Del Ray was arrested Tuesday and charged by officials with leaving the scene of a boating accident with a fatality, failure to render aid and failure to report to law enforcement.