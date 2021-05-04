COVID-19 vaccines coming to Miami airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at Miami International Airport on certain dates starting May 10.

Airport employees, their family and friends, and travelers living or working in Florida will have access to Pfizer vaccines from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 10-14, June 1-4, and June 7, the airport announced.

MIA will have two vaccination sites during those dates and times:

Concourse D, 4th Floor Auditorium, upstairs from Door 1

Drive-through location: 75 Bus Road, Miami, FL 33102 (MIA taxi overflow lot)

“We are committed to making it as easy and convenient as possible for those who live and work in Miami-Dade to get vaccinated, which is why I am so excited that we will soon be vaccinating at MIA, the daily workplace for more than 36,000 of our travel industry employees,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. “Vaccination is our single best tool to beat this pandemic and truly get our community and our economy back to normal.”

The mayor said pop-up vaccination sites are planned for areas where many people gather. A one-day site was in operation last month at PortMiami.

“Malls, universities, major worksites,” Levine Cava said at that April 28 PortMiami event. “Everywhere that there are people gathered, we want to eliminate barriers.”