Florida opens more COVID-19 vaccine sites

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – South Florida — as well as the rest of the state — is getting more locations where residents can walk up to receive COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment.

Recently opened state-supported sites in Broward and Miami-Dade include ones at the Miami Beach Convention Center and Inter Miami’s stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

See the tweet below for more details on six South Florida locations:

💉 The state continues to open additional state-supported vaccination sites for Floridians. Recently, the state opened 6 additional sites across Broward & Miami-Dade counties.



➡️ For a full list of state-supported vaccination sites, visit https://t.co/FlRU9VUWlL. pic.twitter.com/10R9trUQ7C — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) April 27, 2021

The state also announced a number of mobile vaccination events across Florida on Wednesday:

💉 The state has resumed the use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at mobile vaccination events throughout the state. Today, the state is hosting 19 mobile vaccination events, with no appointments required.



See today's mobile vaccination event schedule below. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/w3haoaMTDQ — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) April 28, 2021

Because the state-supported sites are frequently changing, visit floridadisaster.org/Vaccine for the latest full list.

PortMiami pop-up

