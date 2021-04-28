Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Florida opens more COVID-19 vaccine sites

Pop-up at Port Miami one of several coming in South Florida

Annaliese Garcia
, Reporter

Christina Vazquez
, Reporter

David Selig
, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: 
Coronavirus
,
Miami-Dade County
,
Broward County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – South Florida — as well as the rest of the state — is getting more locations where residents can walk up to receive COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment.

Recently opened state-supported sites in Broward and Miami-Dade include ones at the Miami Beach Convention Center and Inter Miami’s stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

See the tweet below for more details on six South Florida locations:

The state also announced a number of mobile vaccination events across Florida on Wednesday:

Because the state-supported sites are frequently changing, visit floridadisaster.org/Vaccine for the latest full list.

PortMiami pop-up

