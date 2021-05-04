Officers arrest 2 teens after shooting near unsolved murder in Naranja

Officers arrested Dyron Kelson, who turned 18 years old on March 14, in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – As detectives investigated the murder of a TSA officer in Miami-Dade County’s Naranja neighborhood, police officers arrested two teenage boys in relation to a shooting nearby.

Officers said the two teens fired about 80 rounds in front of a home near the intersection of 266th Avenue and 138th Street. The bullets damaged a car, and no one was injured, police said.

Officers did not identify the 17-year-old suspect in the shooting on Monday. Records show the other suspect is Dyron Kelson, who turned 18 years old on March 14.

Kelson is facing one count of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of shooting a deadly missile. He was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Tuesday.

Local 10 News’ Reporter Liane Morejon and Photojournalist Curtis Calhoon were at the scene of the TSA officer’s unsolved murder when the second shooting in the area happened hours later.

On Tuesday afternoon, there was yet another shooting. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert. This time it was near the intersection of Southwest 264th Street and 138th Court. No one was injured.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shootings in the area to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

