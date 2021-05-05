Family grieves after 22-year-old nephew kills his 39-year-old uncle in Miami Gardens, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A family is grieving on Wednesday after a 22-year-old man fatally shot his 39-year-old uncle on Tuesday at an apartment building in Miami Gardens, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the man dead. Officers arrested Jimmy Desir. Records show corrections officers booked Desir on Wednesday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Desire, who turned 22 in December, is facing a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon and he is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

Jimmy Desir is facing a second-degree murder charge in Miami-Dade County. (MDPD)

The shooting was inside apartment 204 at Crossings, a rental community near the intersection of Miami Gardens Drive and Northwest 27th Avenue, police said.

The Miami Gardens Police Department has yet to release the identities of the victim and the shooter.

Officers respond to a fatal shooting on Tuesday in Miami Gardens. (WPLG)

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305- 471-8477.