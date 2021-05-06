Capture a great Air Show photo or video? We want to see it!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – We know you’ll have your phones and cameras out, searching for that perfect picture or video when the Blue Angels and other aerial acts hit the skies for this weekend’s Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

And we want to see the best of your photography.

CLICK HERE to upload an image or video on our Florida Pins page.

Who knows? We might even use it on a Local 10 newscast, and it will also be posted online for others to see.

The air show flight performances are scheduled for 11:15 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels set to go up at 2:15 p.m. on both days.

For more info about the show, click here.