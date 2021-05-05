Fort Lauderdale Air Show: Schedule for Blue Angels and more

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are back and will be soaring over the beach Saturday and Sunday as part of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

The Blue Angels’ performance will be one of their first in the F-18 Super Hornet aircraft, which they are transitioning to from the legacy Hornet, an aircraft they have flown for three decades.

Schedule

Opening ceremonies will begin at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Flight performances begin at 11:30 a.m., with the Blue Angels scheduled to take the air from 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

The full sequence of flight, according to organizers, is as follows:

Opening Ceremonies

Invocation

National Anthem

SOCOM Para-Commandos

U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo

F-16 Viper Demo

Air Force Heritage Flight (F-16 & P-51)

C-17 Globemaster III Demo

GEICO Skytypers

Red Bull Air Force

Red Bull Helicopter

Kirby Chambliss

Mike Wiskus in the Lucas Oil Pitts

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Location and tickets

You can watch the show from many vantage points across Fort Lauderdale for free, without a ticket, but reserved spots on Fort Lauderdale beach are for sale. Tickets are being sold online only. Click here for more information.

Ad