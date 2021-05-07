Miami-Dade mayor to DeSantis: ‘Don’t stand in the way of the safe restart of cruising’

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to stop preventing cruise lines from being able to operate in Florida.

Levine Cava released a statement on Thursday night after learning that the cruise line was considering leaving Florida to avoid DeSantis’ restriction on requiring COVID-19 vaccines.

“Preventing private cruise companies from setting policies to keep customers and workers safe puts Floridians’ lives needlessly at risk, and is contrary to the free enterprise that makes this country great,” Levine Cava wrote.

Levine Cava said cruise partners are committed to getting ships sailing safely again to get tens of thousands of people back to work.

“This isn’t about politics; it’s about the livelihoods of so many families who have already struggled so much this year,” Levine Cava said. “I urge the Governor: Don’t stand in the way of the safe restart of cruising – a cornerstone of our regional and state economy.”

Ad

Earlier this month, DeSantis announced the state filed a lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the federal government to demand that cruise ships be allowed to start sailing immediately.