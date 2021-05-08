Wrong way crash leaves 1 dead, part of Dolphin Expressway closed

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating what resulted in a fiery crash Saturday morning on the westbound lanes of State Road 836 after they say a driver was traveling the wrong way on the Dolphin Expressway.

According to the preliminary investigation, around 7 a.m. the driver of a black Hyundai was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway (State Road 836) in the area of 17th Avenue. That’s when the car collided with a white Nissan sedan head on resulting in a fiery crash.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, while the alleged wrong-way driver was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

FHP is advising drivers to avoid the area that remains shutdown.