Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus continues philanthropic efforts toward helping children

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Golfer Jack Nicklaus is putting his money where his heart is.

He is celebrating the grand opening of a renovated golf club, dedicated to those who served in the U.S. military.

Profits from the club will go to Folds of Honor, an organization that gives scholarships to children of wounded or killed soldiers.

Nicklaus still holds one of the greatest records in sports: 18 major championships, three more than Tiger Woods, who stands in second.

His success on the course brought both fame and fortune which helped Nicklaus and his wife Barbara build the Nicklaus Children’s Foundation.

Nicklaus Children’s Health System President and CEO Matthew Love said Jack and Barbara’s commitment comes from the heart.

“They’ve been a part of the organization since 2010 with some earlier fundraising components and really got involved about five or six years ago, when we built the new advanced patient care pavilion and have really been fabulous partners,” Love said. “Their daughter had an event when she was about 11 months old I believe, pretty serious health event. Thank goodness it’s a positive story and she’s fine today, but my gut tells me they saw the importance of child healthcare back then.”

The couple’s philanthropic efforts have expanded across South Florida and around the globe.

The man nicknamed ‘The Golden Bear’ might now be to some of his youngest fans The Teddy Bear.

“He’ll talk about the stories of the kids he’s impacted many times over and he just smiles,” Love said. “Every once in a while, you’ll get a tear, and that’s just the human being him.”