Gunmen on loose after Miramar house party triple-shooting

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police are still looking for the shooters who opened fire at a home in a gated Miramar neighborhood over the weekend, injuring three people.

Detectives believe it started with two women who were involved in an argument at a late-night house party Saturday night in the Pelican Cove community. They left and returned with two men. Both had weapons and shot up the house along Southwest 31st Court where the party was happening, investigators say.

Police say a 14-year-old girl watching TV inside of her own home was shot in both legs by stray bullets. She was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

An 18-year-old man was also hit in the leg and rushed to Memorial Hospital Miramar by his sister.

The third victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the right shoulder and underwent surgery at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Ad

Authorities said Sunday that all three victims were in stable condition.

Neighbors believe whoever started the shooting walked through bushes outside the gated complex that led them straight to the screened-in backyard of the home where the party was happening.

“An hour before, it was a party, loud music, a lot of people and just a lot of commotion,” said Alejandro Oseil, who lives nearby. “I heard around five shots. I thought it was a car but it turns out it was gunshots.”

Beer bottles and other containers of alcohol could be seen at the property. Police found multiple shell casings from a handgun and a long gun after they arrived, but no sign of the shooters.