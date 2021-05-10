Miami International Airport to have COVID vaccination locations starting Monday

A kiosk displays a message encouraging wearing face masks and social distancing as passengers wait in line at Miami International Airport. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Starting Monday, Miami International Airport will offer COVID-19 vaccines at two pop-up locations on certain dates.

The Pfizer vaccines will be available to airport employees, their family and friends, and travelers living or working in Florida starting Monday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and through May 14, then June 1 through 4, and June 7, according to airport officials.

One of the locations will be a drive through, while the other will be in Concourse D in the 4th Floor Auditorium.

The drive through will be set up at 75 Bus Road, Miami, FL 33102 (MIA taxi overflow lot).

The mayor said pop-up vaccination sites are planned for areas where many people gather. A one-day site was in operation last month at PortMiami.

“Malls, universities, major worksites,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava said at the April 28 PortMiami event. “Everywhere that there are people gathered, we want to eliminate barriers.”

According to data released by the Florida Department of Health as of Saturday, May 8, 369,026 people in Miami-Dade County had received their first dose of the vaccine, while 949,680 had completed the vaccination. In Miami-Dade County, In total, 1,318,706 people have been vaccinated.

The total population estimate of Miami-Dade County in the 2019 census was 2,716,940 which means that less than half of the population of the county is vaccinated.

For more information about the MIA vaccination sites, click here.