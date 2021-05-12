COVID-19 vaccines for kids, ages 12 and up, could begin as early as Thursday as CDC panel endorses Pfizer shot

In this Dec. 22, 2020, photo, provided by Richard Chung, his son Caleb Chung receives the first dose of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine or placebo as a trial participant for kids ages 12-15, at Duke University Health System in Durham, N.C. Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12. (Richard Chung via AP)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – An advisory panel for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Wednesday to endorse the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for older children ages 12 to 15, one of the final steps toward making the shots widely available for the age group in an effort to speed up a return to schools.

And with that a new chapter in the nation’s vaccine rollout begins.

The recommendation, which follows the FDA’s decision to amend the company’s emergency use authorization to that age group, now clears the way for medical providers to start administering doses.

Dr. Ronald Ford, chief medical officer for Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital, said the hospital would be prepared to vaccinate all children 12 and over as soon as it received the OK from the CDC.

“Kids at this age are getting the virus more than they ever have, so they are a very important part of transmitting the virus to other people who many be more vulnerable. If we can get this age group immunized and take the virus away from that population we really will make an impact on how the virus is impacting our community on the whole,” Ford said.

Ad

The endorsement now awaits final approval by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, which is expected to happen sometime on Wednesday.

Shots for children in the age group could being as soon as Thursday, health experts said.

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, CDC (ACIP) Liaison Representative Chief, Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Stanford University School of Medicine said that several data sets are showing the pandemic causing deaths in children adding that the statistics are “unprecedented.”