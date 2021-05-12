Hero talks about daring canal rescue caught on camera

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two good Samaritans saved a man’s life when a car was stuck in a canal Tuesday in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Local 10 News interviewed hero Roger Medel, who sprung into action, as well as Alex Vega, who recorded what has become a viral video. (Watch the video at the top of this page.)

Vega and Medel were driving when they spotted a car in the water around 7 p.m. Tuesday near Southwest 128th Street and 117th Avenue.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my god, the car is floating.’ So he’s like, ‘Stop! Stop!’” Vega recalled. “I didn’t even get to press my brakes and he was already running out of the car.”

Medel said he didn’t have time to think and just rushed into action to help.

“I want over there, running, and jumped in the water and swam to the other side,” he said.

Asked what thoughts were running through his head, he said: “I need to get there, and if there’s somebody there, I need to save his life.”

He did just that, saving the man who was in the car.

A 16-year-old boy jumped into the rescue effort as well.