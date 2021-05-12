Hialeah-Miami Lakes football coach arrested for relationship with 17-year-old student, according to police

HIALEAH, Fla. – A high school football coach is under arrest after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Detectives said that 44-year-old Edward Malachi Williams of Miramar was romantically involved with a 17-year-old girl at Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School.

According to a police report, the victim told investigators that the two were not sexually active but were waiting for her to turn 18 before going public as a couple. One of the texts she showed police from Williams said: “Baby, give me one chance, baby, baby, baby, give me one chance. I can’t believe I lost my girl. Please what if we make love one last time, it won’t be the last time, but for awhile.”

Miami-Dade Schools Police officers said that they went to the home of the 17-year-old after receiving information through an anonymous source.

They said the girl stated that although they had not been sexually intimate, they are “in love, have held hands, and kissed.” Police said both denied engaging in sex.

Williams was located at the school on Thursday, according to investigators, and brought to Miami-Dade Public Schools Police Department headquarters for questioning, where he was subsequently arrested.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Williams had been employed with the district from 1999 to 2017. He returned to the district in June of 2020. School officials said he had no history of disciplinary actions. Williams has been fired, according to the district.

Williams is also a pastor and a youth mentor, according to police.

He is facing a second-degree felony charge, Offenses Against Students By Authority Figures.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement to Local 10 News about the arrest:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is disturbed to learn of this allegation. As soon as the anonymous tip surfaced on Tuesday, Miami-Dade Schools Police launched an investigation and an arrest was made. The individual’s employment with M-DCPS has been terminated, and he will be prevented from seeking future work with this District. M-DCPS will continue to act swiftly against any individual who compromises our efforts to safeguard the wellbeing of our students.”