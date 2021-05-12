Woman arrested for racial tirade at Hialeah Publix says police, prosecutors have it all wrong

HIALEAH, Fla. – After losing her job, a South Florida doctor who was caught on camera going on a racist rant is telling her side of the story.

The alleged tirade, which took place inside and in the parking lot of a Hialeah Publix supermarket, was directed at another shopper who asked her to keep her distance.

“I have never had a racist thought in my head,” said Dr. Jennifer Wright, who claims not to be a racist and said such allegations are lies.

Wright was arrested back in January following the events at Publix.

According to police, Wright called the victim a racial slur used for Latinos, and then allegedly said, “We should have gotten rid of you when we could,” and, “This is not going to be your Biden’s America. This is my America.”

“None of the things you heard or read about me in this case are true,” Wright said. “It simply did not happen the way that your heard.”

Wright’s attorney told Local 10 News that the police and prosecutors have it wrong.

“There is a victim in this case, but it’s not the accuser. It’s Dr. Wright,” said attorney Carlos Gonzalez. “Every single quote attributed to Dr. Wright in the police report is false.”

He claims Wright was the actual victim inside the Publix that day, where she was buying a birthday cake for her daughter’s 18th birthday. That’s when Gonzalez said Wright was called a derogatory name for a woman in Spanish.

“And everybody in Miami knows what that means,” she said. “It’s not a term of endearment.

“I’m 5′2. I weigh a hundred pounds. Soaking wet I weigh a hundred pounds, and I’m almost 60 years old.”

The anesthesiologist feels her name and reputation have been forever damaged. She lost her job at Mount Sinai Medical Center and said she and her family get death threats all the time.

“My family has been terrorized by this,” Wright said. “This prosecution has been extremely ugly and hurtful to me and to my family.”

