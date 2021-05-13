12- to 15-year-olds head out with parents to Hard Rock Stadium for COVID-19 shot

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A 15-year-old from another country about a thousand miles away came to get a COVID-19 vaccine in South Florida.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine in children 12 to 15 years old.

Many parents, school officials and health authorities are eager for children to receive vaccinations in time for summer camps and the start of the school year. “The bottom line is this: vaccines for kids between the ages of 12 and 15 are safe, effective, easy, fast and free,” President Biden said Wednesday.

Where Edwin Valladares is from, they are only offering vaccinations by AstraZenaca and Moderna, but it is the Pfizer vaccine, which gained approval, and it is what they are distributing at the Hard Rock Stadium.

“I’m from Honduras, so I came here to the U.S. to get the vaccine and my family also came to get the vaccine,” Vallaradares said as he proudly showed off his bandage after receiving the shot Thursday morning.

Ad

15-year-old Nini Zheng also received her shot at the Hard Rock Stadium Thursday.

“All my friends are waiting to get the vaccine. When I talked to them, they were like, pretty excited that it’s finally approved for kids my age. I actually stayed home for the whole entire COVID thing, so I wasn’t able to go out with my friends, spend time with my family, so getting the vaccine was like, amazing for me.”

Zheng and Valladares said they have been attending classes online, but now that they are vaccinated they plan on returning to school in person.

“I think the vaccine is going to help to get our normal life as it used to be,” Valladares said.

Zheng has a message for other kids who have been missing out on sleepovers, get togethers with friends and other social activities.

“I say everyone should get the vaccine. It took me around 5 minutes to get it and it was a simple process. It didn’t hurt at all,” Zheng said.

Ad

Also, PortMiami has opened up its community vaccination program at Cruise Terminal J to children ages 12 and older who arrive accompanied by an parent or guardian. No appointments are required, but those wanting a vaccine must have a valid birth certificate. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Miami-Dade County School Vaccination Sites

Starting Thursday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools are using six different high schools as locations to vaccinated students, parents and employees.

Find out the details by clicking here.