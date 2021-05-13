Pfizer vaccines now offered for kids 12 and older at select Miami-Dade schools

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Beginning Thursday, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will begin to be offered to children 12 and older with parental permission at select schools in Miami-Dade County.

Employees and parents of M-DCPS and charter school students wishing to be vaccinated may also receive the vaccine at any of the participating locations.

“When we vaccinate teachers, school staff, families, and young people, our schools can get back to normal and we can all get back to doing the things we love, with the people we love,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement Wednesday. “With today’s CDC approval, we will also begin administering vaccines to adolescents 12-15 with parental consent and we’re thrilled to partner with M-DCPS to get the vaccine directly to more families.”

The vaccine will be offered Thursday, May 13, and Thursday, May 20, from noon to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

1. North Miami Senior High School: 13110 NE 8th Ave, North Miami, FL 33161

Ad

2. Miami Jackson Senior High School: 1751 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33142

3. Miami Sunset Senior High School: 13125 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33183

4. Hialeah Gardens Senior High School: 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd, Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018.

Appointments for these locations will be coordinated directly through M-DCPS.

Vaccines will also be available on Saturday, May 15, and Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations for the general public:

1. North Miami Senior High School: 13110 NE 8th Ave, North Miami, FL 33161

2. Miami Jackson Senior High School: 1751 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33142

3. Miami Sunset Senior High School: 13125 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33183

4. Homestead Senior High School: 2351 SE 12th Ave, Homestead, FL 33035

5. Robert Morgan Educational Center: 18180 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL 33177

6. Hialeah Gardens Senior High School: 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd, Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018.

Ad

“The M-DCPS family extends far beyond our students and employees. Making the vaccine available at several of our schools, to all those who are eligible, has been a priority of this School Board that will help protect our entire community,” said Superintendent of Schools Alberto M. Carvalho. “We are proud to partner with Miami-Dade County and Mayor Levine Cava to bring vaccines closer to those who need them.”

Appointments are not required, but you are encouraged to pre-register here to save time on-site.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine. You can download a COVID-19 screening and consent form by clicking here or visiting www.floridahealthcovid19.gov.

Ad

RELATED LINK: CVS, Walgreens and some Miami-Dade and Broward sites to begin vaccinating kids 12 and up Thursday