FBI continues searching for evidence in Oakland Park community

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The FBI was back at it Thursday morning, moving dirt in an area at the Eastside Village Community in Oakland Park.

Excavators and shovels tore through a paved sidewalk and green grass -- a sign that whatever law enforcement might be looking for has been there for quite some time.

There was a glimpse of their discovery on Wednesday as an agent stepped into a hole, retrieving what appeared to be clothing.

As they moved that article to a nearby tent there was a reaction from investigators, revealing they may have found some of what they were looking for.

Forensic teams sifted through more potential evidence involving what the Broward Sheriff’s Office would only say is an active criminal investigation.

Authorities told Local 10 News they are choosing not to say much at this point for fear of jeopardizing the case.

The residential community where this is happening near North Dixie Highway and Northeast 42nd Street just completed construction in 2017.

Ad

Several marked units were staged nearby and also combing for clues in this area of the community with hopes of finding what they need to solve this case.