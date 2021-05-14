On first day of COVID vaccines for 12 to 15 year olds, plenty of South Florida sites ready to accommodate

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – On the first full day that the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine was made available to adolescents 12 to 15 years old, Miami Dade County and Miami-Dade County Public Schools partnered to set up distribution areas at several school sites.

“We have been in discussion on ways to expand allocations,” Alberto Carvalho, Miami Dade County Public Schools Superintendent, said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was at one of the sites on Thursday.

“Our children cannot get back to normal until they get a shot, so we are making it very very easy,” Cava said.

Carvalho said that 1,600 doses were administered on Thursday at three school sites: 800 doses at Miami Sunset Senior High School, 13125 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33183; and 400 doses each at Miami Jackson Senior High School: 1751 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33142, and North Miami Senior High School, 13110 NE 8th Ave, North Miami, FL 33161.

Lewis Perez, the father of two, 14-year-old Lewis Emilio and 10-year-old Anthony, booked an appointment at a retail pharmacy for the 14-year-old. After a year of choosing distance learning for the boys, he believes the vaccine facilitates a safe return to in person school this fall.

“You can tell they are ready to go back to school,” he said.

In addition to the Miami-Dade Public School sites, throughout the day Thursday, various locations were announced that were ready and waiting to vaccinate the new age group.

At the Aventura Mall, a new pop-up site opened Thursday.

“Miami-Dade County is working to make vaccines as accessible and convenient as possible across our community. We are bringing vaccines to where the people are – to malls, schools, small businesses, the Port and Airport, and more,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “This week, we opened two new pop-up vaccine locations at Dolphin Mall and now Aventura Mall.”

Those wanting a vaccine should enter on NE 29 Court near Citibank to get to the pop-up location. The site is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the Pfizer vaccine is administered at this location. Appointments are not required but it is recommended to pre-register online or call you are encouraged to pre-register online here or call (305) 614-2014 to save time on-site.

In Fort Lauderdale, all Department of Health Broward vaccination sites began providing the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to those 12 and older on Thursday. Updated information on sites and hours can be found at www.GetVaccinated.Broward.org.