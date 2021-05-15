Police: Arrest made in shooting of 2 co-workers in Fort Lauderdale

Police say a Palm Beach County man is the person who shot two co-workers Friday in Fort Lauderdale then fled.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Palm Beach County man has been arrested for the shooting that left two Good Greek Moving employees critically injured.

The shooting occurred Friday morning at 3303 SW 12th Ave.

According to Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw, two male employees, one of whom was later identified as Carlos Diaz Mieses, 24, got into an argument and a third male employee attempted to break up the altercation after it escalated.

Greenlaw said that Mieses then pulled out a gun and shot his two co-workers.

He then fled the scene.

Fort Lauderdale Police announced Saturday that Mieses, a resident of Palm Beach County, was arrested and charged.

Greenlaw said the victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. Both underwent surgery after arriving to the hospital.

The company released a statement on Friday afternoon: “Good Greek Moving & Storage is fully aware and incredibly shocked and saddened about the incident that occurred today. Our priority is the well-being of our Good Greek family members, and we are cooperating fully with the authorities.”