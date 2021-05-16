Annual police motorcycle ride honors teen who died tragically but donated organs to save others

DORAL, Fla. – Officials expected anywhere between 300 to 500 riders to take part in a charity motorcycle ride from Miami-Dade County to the Florida Keys.

The group began lining up early Sunday morning outside Miami-Dade Police headquarters in Doral.

Riders plan to begin heading out after 10 a.m.

They will be riding south for more than 50 miles before ending their ride in Key Largo.

While this is an annual event put on by the Police Officer Assistance Trust and Hispanic Police Officers Association, this year’s ride has taken on a special meaning, honoring the life of a fallen teenager

In March of this year, 17-year-old Michael Falcon was killed after he accidentally shot himself while handling a gun at his grandmother’s house.

According to his family, Falcon was an aspiring Marine, and was always focused on helping others, even from a young age.

As a result, Local 10 learned that Michael’s mother would be taking part in Sunday’s ride, and officers planned to honor the family during a special presentation moments before the group began their trip.

Ad

“He was the love of my life,” said Lillian Ascunce, Michael’s mother. “I miss him everyday.”

RELATED LINK

Teen killed in accidental shooting now helping others after having made decision to donate his organs