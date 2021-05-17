Did all that panic buying affect gas prices?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The race to the pumps last week didn’t have a significant impact on our gasoline prices.

Florida drivers are paying an average of $2.89 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas on Monday morning, which is a penny more than at the same time last week, according to data from the American Automobile Association.

Most of the state, and particularly South Florida, had no reason to rush out to the pump to top off last week after news of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack. Our gas doesn’t come through that pipeline.

Nevertheless, AAA says that Florida filling stations are still recovering from surging demand and that gas sales were 2-3 times stronger than normal.

“Unlike last week, fuel demand in Florida is now said to be lower than normal, because many Floridians went into the weekend with a full tank of gas,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in an email Sunday night. “The lower demand should give gas stations time to replenish their tanks. State officials believe most Florida filling stations will have fuel again by the middle of the week.”

Even as gas prices held steady in Florida, we’re paying close to the 2021 high for the start of a week, which was $2.91 per gallon in March.

The national average gas price Monday is $3.05.

South Florida is paying higher than the state average but less than the national average, according to AAA:

Miami-Dade County: $2.908

Broward County: $2.918

Monroe County: $2.997

Palm Beach County: $3.018

For more information on Florida gas prices, click here.