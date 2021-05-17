Search for 16-year-old girl ends in tragedy in Miami

MIAMI – A Honduran American family’s search for 16-year-old Dayana “Diani” Gómez who vanished on Saturday morning ended in tragedy.

Dayana went out for a run about 6 a.m. on Saturday, and she turned up dead about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the department.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel responded to 1200 NE 79 St., near the Pelican Harbour’s boat ramp, and pronounced Dayana dead shortly after, according to Delva.

Detectives are investigating the recent death of Dayana “Diani” Gómez. (Family photo)

“The advise I give to all parents who have girls is to not allow them to go out to exercise alone,” Dayana’s uncle Dennis Gomez said in Spanish through tears in a Facebook Live video.

The grieving man said he and his wife found her shoes, her cell phone, and other evidence scattered on the ground. His wife fainted before he saw her body. He said there were three homeless men in the area.

“I was screaming ‘Get up Diani! Get up! Please, get up!’ And the mother [expletive] approached me,” he said in Spanish through tears.

Grieving relatives stand near the area where they found the body of a 16-year-old girl who had vanished on Saturday morning. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department’s pathologists are investigating Dayana’s cause of death.

“She was a very sweet beautiful girl. We will miss her very much,” Nahun Gomez, a relative, wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call the department’s homicide unit at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-4877.

