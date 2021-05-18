Report: Val Demings will run for Senate against Marco Rubio

ORLANDO, Fla. – U.S. Rep. Val Demings is planning to run for the U.S. Senate rather than governor as she previously said she was considering, Politico reported Tuesday.

The former Orlando police chief told Local 10 News earlier this month that she has a few options in the upcoming political arena.

“Many have asked me to run for governor. Many have asked me to run for the Senate. I’m still in the process of making the decision. I know I need to make this decision, but I’m going to make it with all of the information that I need so I can better serve the people of Florida,” Demings said.

The Democratic congresswoman got some national notoriety and praise last year for the job she did as one of the House Managers in the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

If she wins, Demings would be the first woman and African-American ever elected to the U.S. Senate in Florida.

Demings has not yet formally announced her intentions to run for Senate.