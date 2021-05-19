South Miami police seek help finding man who has been missing for a month

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – South Miami police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 52-year-old man with special needs, who has been missing for just over a month.

Police said Roberto Zavala was last seen around 9 a.m. April 13 in the South Miami area.

He requires medication and is known to be homeless, authorities said.

Zavala is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 174 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jean shorts. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the South Miami Police Department at 305-663-6301 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.