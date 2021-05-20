Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on high speed chase discusses incident, injuries

MIAMI – A high-speed police chase came to a crashing end on Wednesday in Broward County, as a stolen SUV ended up on its roof on I-95 in Hollywood.

There were five juveniles inside the stolen vehicle, some of whom are expected to appear before a judge on Thursday.

During the chase, the stolen SUV hit a man who was riding a bicycle at the intersection of Sistrunk Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

The SUV did not stop to render aid.

“A blue car came around. I can hear all the cop cars. It came around and it hit him,” Shainnia Stroder, who witnessed the crash, said. “Some of the cops had stopped when he fell and rolled on the ground.”

The bicyclist has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Evans. He was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with non-life-threatening injures, though he was still pretty banged up.

His mother spoke with Local 10 News Wednesday night about the injuries her son sustained earlier in the day.

Ad

“He has multiple fractures on his neck and spine, a laceration on his head and ear that he needed morphine for, and now they’re looking at his knees that started to swell,” said Michelle Evans, Michael’s mother.

A GoFundMe page was started to help Evans with his medical expenses. You can visit the page by clicking here.

RELATED LINK

5 juveniles in stolen SUV that crashes, rolls over during police chase on I-95