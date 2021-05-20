Cuban exiles pledge to continue supporting opposition despite threats

MIAMI – After tributes to José Martí on Thursday in Havana to honor the national hero who died fighting against Spanish troops in 1895, Cuban exiles met on Friday in Miami’s Little Havana to mark Independence Day.

The island became a republic in 1902. It was a victory for the Cuba Libre movement. They left a wreath of white roses at the historic Bay of Pigs Monument to honor the brave fighters.

After the tribute, the group held a swearing ceremony at the nearby Brigade 2506 Museum and Library. They pledged to continue supporting the opposition in Cuba.

The ceremonial gathering comes just as the Cuban government used a recent 30-minute show on state television to threaten the opposition on the island and abroad. The warning: Anyone who engages in subversive acts against the Communist establishment could be charged and tried in absentia.

“They’re trying to lay the legal groundwork for covert operations against exiled opponents outside of Cuba,” said Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat, of the Miami-based Cuban Democratic Directorate.

Cuban Americans who travel to the island to visit relatives and who financially support family there were concerned about the risk of being falsely accused. Gutierrez-Boronat said this may affect economic activity.

“I think the reason why they’re doing it is because even though they have a dire economic situation their hold on power is far more important,” Gutierrez-Boronat said.

