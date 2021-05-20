Man shot dead after dispute in NW Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade County, police say.

A Miami-Dade Police spokesman said that two men were involved in an argument that led to the gunfire before 10 a.m. in the area of NW 79th Street and 13th Court.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The names of the men have not yet been released.

Sky 10 was over the scene of a Thursday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade County. (WPLG)

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.