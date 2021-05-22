Funeral held for uncle allegedly shot and killed by his nephew

MIAMI – A Haitian American family is putting to rest one of their loved ones.

That man was shot and killed by his own nephew, according to police.

The family of 39-year-old Rodne Nalien said goodbye to their loved one at the Memorial Highway Baptist Church in Miami on Saturday.

Nalien was fatally shot in the chest on May 5. 22-year-old Jimmy Desir, Nailen’s nephew, was charged with the crime.

Desir appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

He is facing charges of Second-Degree Murder with a Weapon and is being held in jail without bond.

