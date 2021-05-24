Here’s the gas price outlook for your Memorial Day weekend road trip

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nearly 2 million Floridians will take a road trip for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, and they’ll fuel up this week with gas prices having dropped slightly, the American Automobile Association says.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida is $2.87 on Monday morning, according to AAA data.

That’s two cents cheaper than a week ago.

Florida drivers were paying $1.88 on Memorial Day last year when COVID-19 slowed travel. The state average gas price was $2.60 on Memorial Day in 2019 and $2.91 in 2018, AAA says.

“Unless pump prices suddenly rise this week, holiday travelers will find gas prices that are slightly below what they paid on Memorial Day 2018,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in an email. “While expectations of strong holiday fuel demand can carry the potential for causing higher pump prices, wholesale gasoline prices dropped 5 cents last week. That means gas prices could drift lower as the weekend approaches, but things can change quickly in the fuel market.”

The national average gas price Monday morning is $3.03.

Here’s a look at our prices in South Florida:

Miami-Dade County: $2.906

Broward County: $2.909

Monroe County: $3.010

Palm Beach County: $3.004

For more information on Florida gas prices, click here.