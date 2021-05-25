Police: Drug dealer charged with murder after client overdoses on Fentanyl

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Coral Springs police have arrested a man who they said sold Fentanyl to another person who died of an overdose shortly after taking the drug.

According to police, a grand jury indicted Salomon Jules Theoc, of Pompano Beach, on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Callie Harper.

Police said Theoc sold the drugs to Harper in front of a Walmart store at 3801 Turtle Creek Drive on Sept. 16, 2020.

Authorities said Harper overdosed shortly after purchasing the drugs and was taken to Northwest Medical Center. Harper died a short time later.

According to police, the Broward County medical examiner confirmed that Harper had overdosed on Fentanyl and surveillance video, digital forensic evidence and assistance from a witness led detectives to discover that Theoc had sold the drugs to Harper.

Detective Frank Randazzo then presented the case to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office and requested that it be presented to a grand jury.

Theoc was arrested May 11 and is being held without bond at the Broward County Jail.

“This investigation sends a message to all drug dealers that overdose investigations in the City of Coral Springs will not be viewed simply as the death of a person but handled as a criminal investigation,” the Coral Springs Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. “In the event Coral Springs detectives can identify dealers and link the distribution of the narcotics to the death of a person, we will work with the State Attorney’s Office with the intent of filing criminal charges.”

Anyone with information about narcotics sales or other crimes occurring within the City of Coral Springs is asked to call the police department’s tip line at 954-227-2677, or e-mail them at crimetips@coralsprings.org.