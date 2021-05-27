Man shocked while trying to save parrots nesting on top of electric pole in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after he was shocked while trying to save parrots that were nesting on top of an electric pole next to a Walmart in Coral Springs, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. in the area of 3801 Turtle Creek Drive.

Two witnesses told Local 10 News they heard what sounded like an explosion when the man was being zapped.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue Asst. Chief Joe Skrumbellos said the pole the man was using to rescue the birds was vaporized and he was shocked.

The victim was apparently using some type of fiber pole that is meant for trees, but not high-tension power lines.

Skrumbellos said the victim was conscious and alert while being transported to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach. The victim suffered second and third-degree burns to 50% of his body and is listed in serious condition.

A Florida, Power & Light crew also responded to the scene to assess the power hazard.