Opa-locka police sergeant fired for 7th time after scolding an officer

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – An Opa-locka police sergeant notorious for repeatedly getting fired and then getting his job back is off the force once again.

German Bosque was found guilty of false imprisonment and tampering in 2014. Bosque was also facing a charge of battery, but he was found not guilty on that count.

Korey Davis claimed Bosque punched him in the face while he was holding his 14-month-old baby in April 2011 and placed him in a holding area against his will when he went to the police station to file a report against Bosque.

According to the Miami Herald, Bosque has now been fired for the seventh time from the Opa-Locka Police Department.

This time the sergeant is being let go over a scolding he gave to an officer who failed to properly secure a crime scene.

At the time of his 2014 conviction, Bosque had been arrested, disciplined, suspended, fined and sent home with pay more than any officer in Florida. He has been accused of slamming the head of a handcuffed suspect, beating juveniles, hiding drugs in his police car, stealing from suspects, defying orders and falsifying police reports.