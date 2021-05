MIAMI – Three people were injured during a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Miami. Two were shot and one was grazed by a bullet, police said.

Detectives and Miami Fire Rescue personnel responded to the shooting on 35th Street between 36th and 37th avenues near Casino Miami Jai-Alai.

Officers closed off traffic in both directions on Okeechobee Road at Northwest 36th Street.

This is a developing story.

