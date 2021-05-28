Local 10’s Alexis Frazier takes to the skies ahead of Air & Sea Show

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Hyundai Air & Sea Show is back in South Florida for Memorial Day weekend.

The event pays tribute to those in our armed forces who have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedom.

The Army’s Golden Nights and British Red Devils take flight beginning Saturday, and Local 10′s Alexis Frazier got to have the experience of a lifetime during a sneak peek of the event.

“It happened very fast, but I survived,” Frazier said after skydiving with members of the teams.

The Air & Sea Show takes place Saturday, May 29 through Sunday, May 30 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Beach Club gates open at 11 a.m.

The Air & Sea Show takes place on Miami Beach along Ocean Drive from 11th Street to 14th Street.

The free-to-the-public Display Village and Action Zones are located between 11th and 14th Street, and include interactive displays from military service branches and corporate partners.

