Miami Beach tourists ready for Memorial Day and so are police

Miami Beach getting ready for crowds expected during Memorial Day weekend

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The roar of jets could be heard along Miami Beach as pilots practiced ahead of Saturday’s Hyundai Air and Sea Show.

After a year of lockdowns and restrictions, tourists said they felt comfortable and elated to finally enjoy a holiday with crowds of other people.

”I’m surprised about the liveliness,” said Roberto Genovese, visiting from California. “It’s really different.”

”It feels good. It’s like you feel the unity of everybody finally being able to come outside without having to worry as much about getting sick,” said Tennessee resident Tia Floyd.

License plate readers were deployed Thursday night and security personnel started blocking residential areas off to though traffic.

Extra officers from other jurisdictions around South Florida will be on hand through Monday.

For more information on Memorial Day rules and ways to get around, click here: https://www.miamibeachfl.gov/news/miami-beach-welcomes-visitors-on-memorial-day-weekend/