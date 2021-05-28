More video clips show Casino Miami gunfight

See more video from Casino Miami gunfire chaos

MIAMI – More video is emerging of Thursday’s gunfire near and outside Casino Miami.

A stream of gunshots was captured on camera Thursday evening, followed by a white car rolling backwards, door open—knocking over a stop sign and crashing into a pole outside the casino on Northwest 37th Avenue.

It all started several blocks away. Surveillance video obtained by the Miami Herald shows a man hanging out the window of a moving black car firing repeatedly in the busy street.

“A black sedan was chasing the white sedan on the roadway,” said Lt. Carlos Rosario of Miami-Dade police. “There was somebody hanging out of the black sedan shooting. This was in broad daylight.”

Those bullets found unintended targets. A bystander sitting in traffic was shot. Cell phone video shows witnesses rushing to help bandage his bleeding arm.

Police say the driver of a white car was also shot, the passenger grazed by a bullet.

Irene Valentine was outside the casino and says she had already heard several shots when she started recording. Her video shows the dark car pulling away still firing shots.

Inside the casino, a panicked evacuation was also captured on camera.

Fire rescue transported two of the gunshot victims to the hospital.

Police continue to search for the people who were in that black car. If you have any information, you are urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.