Customer threatens 7-Eleven employee with gun when told restrooms locked, police say

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a customer who pointed a gun and threatened to shoot a 7-Eleven store clerk when he was told the restrooms were locked.

The incident happened in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at approximately 12:30 p.m. After a 911 call, Miami police responded to a 7-Eleven store at 2 Northwest 79th Street to investigate reports of an aggravated assault.

The store employee told detectives that the man became belligerent when he was told he could not use the restrooms because they were locked. When the store employee asked him to leave, he pointed a gun and told the employee he was going to shoot, but then fled the scene.

Miami police said detectives have exhausted all leads. Police released surveillance video from the store and are hoping someone from the public may recognize the man.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a gray scarf, black T-shirt with an orange and beige design on the front, long double colored jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami Police Department’s Assault’s Unit at (305) 603-6940, email assaults@miami-police.org, or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-4877.