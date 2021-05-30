Coast Guard suspends search for missing Cuban migrants off coast of Florida Keys

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S Coast Guard has suspended the search for a group of 10 missing Cuban migrants off the coast of the Florida Keys.

Officials said they conducted multiple searches over a 120-hour period, covering an area nearly the size of New Hampshire.

Crews rescued eight people and recovered two bodies from the water earlier this week.

The Coast Guard said the group left Cuba a week ago, and the boat capsized Wednesday night.

RELATED LINKS

Relatives anxiously wait to find out whether loved ones are among survivors after boat capsizes

More Cuban migrants risk it all to get to U.S. during crisis, experts say

Ad

Search for survivors of overturned Cuban boat continues after Coast Guard finds 2 dead, 8 alive