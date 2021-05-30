TV personality Marcus Lemonis offers reward of $100K following latest Miami-Dade mass shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A well-known businessman and television personality is offering a massive reward for information leading to an arrest following Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Miami-Dade County.

Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World and host of The Profit on CNBC, has offered a reward of $100,000 “to help authorities in my hometown…arrest and convict the suspect/suspects.”

He posted the offer on Twitter.

I’m offering a $100,000 reward to help authorities in my hometown @MiamiDadePD arrest and convict the suspect/suspects .. pass this on .. https://t.co/f9muvEqmp4 — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 30, 2021

Sunday morning, police said two people were killed and at least 20 more were injured when three people opened fire outside of a Northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall.

“This is a despicable act of gun violence,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez. “A cowardly act.”

Ramirez said the El Mula Banquet Hall was rented out for a concert Saturday May 29th into Sunday morning. It’s located at 7630 Northwest 186th Street.

Ad

According to police, two of the surviving victims are on life support.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.