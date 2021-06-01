Family still seeking justice 5 years after disappearance of mother and daughter

5 years later, family still wants justice for disappearance of mother, daughter

DORAL, Fla. – It’s been five years since a South Florida mother and daughter disappeared, but their family is still looking for answers, and for justice.

Those family members of Liliana and Daniela Moreno believe they know who is responsible.

“We hope they are still alive,” said Eduardo Moreno, brother and uncle to the missing women. “Hope is last thing you lose.”

The FBI is also offering a hefty reward for help in the case.

“The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000,” said FBI Special Agent Dave Clancy.

Loved ones continue carrying heavy hearts, convinced the man who fathered Daniela during an extramarital affair is the key.

“He never looked at us and say, ‘Hey, I want to help you,’” Moreno said. “He had said he drove her Okeechobee Road close to Home Depot and somebody picked them up. But it’s not true.”

Gustavo Castano was also an immediate focus for detectives as they searched dumpsters in Medley, his vehicle, which officials said plays a part, and dived with sonar, searching for in water along Okeechobee Road.

“He’s out in the community here in South Florida, parts of Colombia and also New Jersey,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Christopher Villano.

The heartbroken family said they have caught Castano in lies, and more than that, descrie the strange apathy for a father intent on keeping the little girl he fathered a secret from his wife and kids.

Moreno’s family holds an in-your-face vigil at Castano’s house every year.

“The only person who knows what really happened is still there, next to you, still living his life,” Eduardo Moreno said.

The FBI is asking anyone with has any facts, recall any conversations, evidence, any anonymous tips, to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to www.tips.fbi.gov.