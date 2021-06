Police investigating another shooting in Wynwood

MIAMI – Authorities in Miami confirmed another shooting in the city’s popular Wynwood neighborhood.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the area of North Miami Avenue and 31st Street.

Detectives confirmed that two people were shot and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

There has been no update on the status of the victims.

Police have yet to release any information on possible suspects. Their investigation is ongoing.