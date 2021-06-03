Shooting reported in North Miami neighborhood for second time this week

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A shooting was reported Thursday morning in a North Miami neighborhood just days after two people opened fire a block away.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. along Northwest 128th Street and Seventh Avenue.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene after officers arrived and spotted several shell casings on the ground.

Police have not yet confirmed whether anyone was hit by bullets.

The area is unfortunately no stranger to gun violence.

On Monday night, surveillance video captured two men jumping out of a white car and opening fire.

They quickly hop back into the sedan and the driver pulls off with the two shooters inside.

Police confirmed that two people were shot in that incident and were rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Ad

No other details were immediately released about Thursday’s incident.