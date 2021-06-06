Corrections officer identified as victim in shooting that left 3 dead, 5 injured

Corrections officer among those killed in Southwest Miami-Dade mass shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Family members are grieving after the latest deadly shooting in Miami-Dade County.

The Florida Department of Corrections identified corrections officer Tyleisha Taylor as one of the victims in Sunday morning’s deadly shooting in Kendall.

Three people were killed and five others were wounded in the shooting that took place as people were leaving a graduation party at a hookah lounge and restaurant located in the area of Southwest 104th Street and 109th Court, according to authorities.

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 2 a.m.

“We are devastated to learn a member of our FDC family, Officer Taylor, was killed in a fatal shooting,” Florida Dept. of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch said in a statement. “Our prayers are with her family as they navigate this unimaginable loss.”

The Department of Corrections said Taylor began her career in public safety in January of 2020.

The family of William Everett also arrived at the crime scene, fearing the worst.

“He’s just a humble, sweet kid, always has been,” said Shareaka Reid, Everett’s aunt. “It’s like that’s my baby.”

Later in the day, a family member confirmed to Local 10 News that Everett, a father of a 3-year-old boy, was fatally shot inside a bullet-riddled vehicle that crashed into a wall at Miami Dade College, across Southwest 104th Street from where the shooting took place.

Relatives also told Local 10 News the second person killed inside that vehicle was Everett’s 18-year-old cousin who goes by the name Kheen.

Authorities have yet to release any information on the identities of the two other victims who were killed or any of the people who were injured.

Family and friends of the victims were seen Sunday gathered outside Jackson South Medical Center.

Police have not provided any information about the suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

CORRECTION: Miami-Dade police now say that five people were injured and have survived this incident after previously reporting that there were six.