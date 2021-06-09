Taco truck in Arcadia may have been where lucky pilots were headed

Jose Ecarri said he and his pilot friend were flying from Tamiami to Arcadia to grab some tacos on Tuesday when their plane went down.

ARCADIA, Fla. – After doing a little bit of digging, we may have found the place where two men were headed when they crash-landed their plane in the Everglades.

Jose Ecarri and his pilot friend were flying from Tamiami to Arcadia to grab some tacos on Tuesday, when the engine of their small plane failed and they crash-landed in a remote area of the Florida Everglades. The friends were not hurt in that emergency landing.

Business owner, Jose Hernandez, said he sees a lot of pilots at his food truck in Aviation City in Arcadia for “Taco Tuesday” every week. Taqueria Queretaro, sets up near the City of Arcadia Municipal Airport, serving what they call delicious and authentic Mexican food every Tuesday.

We mean it when we say fly / drive safe, we want to be able to see your bright beaming smiles again!😁 Here are a few... Posted by Taqueria Queretaro LLC on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

In a Facebook post, they said pilots fly in from all over the state, and are glad to see that their patrons from South Florida are doing well.

They’ve even offered to treat the flying duo to some tacos during their next Taco Tuesday.