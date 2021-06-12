Firefighter hospitalized after responding to apartment fire in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – One firefighter was transported to a hospital Saturday afternoon after responding to a fire at an apartment building in Tamarac, authorities confirmed.

The fire was reported at 1:52 p.m. at 8931 NW 78th Place.

Tamarac and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials responded to the scene to find flames coming from the first and second floors.

The fire was brought under control by 2:30 p.m.

Tamarac Fire Rescue spokesperson Van Schoen said one firefighter was taken to the Cleveland Clinic with non-life-threatening injuries. The injuries were possibly related to the heat from the fire, he said.

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.